I'm not frustrated - Lazarous Kambole

"Actually, that [the backlash from some fans] is pushing me to work even harder at training. [Scoring his first Chiefs goal] is very, very important because I just want to give the fans something to smile about,'' stated Kambole.

Heading into their next league fixture, at home to Polokwane City at FNB Stadium on Saturday (6pm), the Glamour Boys are top of the Absa Premiership table, with three victories and a draw.

"Of course, we've done everything at training, we are working so hard and the game against Polokwane won't be easy because they are also playing good football,'' he said.

Amid their resurgence, Kambole has urged his teammates to remain grounded. The Amakhosi forward further vowed they'll reclaim the glory days this season, having gone four straight seasons without winning any trophy.

"We are on the right track ... I hope and I know that this year we will win silverware,'' he said.

ONE HIT, NINE MISSES

As he has struggled to bury some easy chances, the pressure is on Kambole to avoid another miss as far as foreign strikers are concerned at Kaizer Chiefs. To say Chiefs' recruitment of foreign strikers (or just in general) has been poor would be an understatement, and here is why, as Tiyani wa ka Mabasa cringes as he looks at their last 10 foreign strikers.

Leonardo Castro (Colombian)

It's almost two years since he arrived at Naturena, after joining from Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2018. He's now on 10 goals and seven assists from 46 games, which is a low return for apparently one of the club's highest earners.

Gustavo Paez (Venezuelan)

From January 2017, Paez's contribution was disappointing to say the least, with 10 goals in 53 appearances.

Michelle Katsvairo (Zimbabwean)

He lasted just a season at Chiefs, scoring two goals in 15 games in the 2016/17 campaign. He's now back in his home country featuring for Ngezi Platinum, having also had a brief stint at Free State Stars.

Camaldine Abraw (Togolese)

During the 2015/16 season, Abraw netted six goals to go with four assists in 28 matches across all competitions. He missed the whole season (2016/17) after undergoing knee surgery and was released by the club.

Knowledge Musona (Zimbabwean)

Nicknamed " Smiling Assassin" for his goal-scoring prowess, he was actually in his second stint in the 2013/14 season (on loan from German side Hoffenheim). Musona found the back of the net 16 times, including five in Africa, from 31 appearances.

Lewis Macha (Zambian)

Who can forget the header he scored for Amakhosi in their 2-0 win over bitter rivals Orlando Pirates, but the trouble is that it was in a pre-season match in 2016. In official games, he failed to score in six fixtures.

Matthew Rusike (Zimbabwean)

He's played in SA, Sweden, Tunisia, and is currently in Norway. He was with Chiefs for three seasons and was on the score-sheet just five times.

Kingston Nkhatha (Zimbabwean)

Of all Chiefs' strikers, he was the most booed, leading to ex coach Stuart Baxter slamming Chiefs supporters. Nkhatha registered 20 goals in 94 appearances.

Jose Torrealba (Venezuelan)

Signed by Amakhosi after a stint with Sundowns, Torrealba was on his way out three years later. He scored five goals in 51 matches.

In his last season, he made just two substitute appearances before he was shown the door.

Abbas Amidu (Zimbabwean)

Amidu was part of Kaizer Chiefs' 2011/12 season team after joining from Zimbabwe's Black Mambas and left without playing an official match. He blamed it on injuries. He now plays in the lower league in Saudi Arabia.

Conclusion

Of Kaizer Chiefs' last 10 foreign strikers, only Musona lived up to expectations.

Now all eyes are on Kambole and to some extent, Samir Nurkovic from Serbia, to see if they can bring the goals.