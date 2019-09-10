Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is mulling over his final team selection for his side's away Caf Champions League first leg‚ second round tie against little-known Seychelles side Cote d’Or on Saturday.

The Brazilians travel to the exotic Indian Ocean Island on Wednesday hoping to avoid slipping on a banana skin and putting their chances of progressing to the group stages in jeopardy.

The hugely experienced Mosimane admitted that he is yet to decide on whether send out his full-strength squad or give a chance to players who have not been playing regularly in recent weeks.

“It’s the chicken and egg story because if you play those who have not been playing and they don’t do well‚ then it backfires spectacularly‚” said Mosimane.

“It will appear as if you underestimated the opponent.

"But if it works out‚ it give you space. The situation has its own positives and negatives.

"What you need to do is to check the availability of players because that’s important.

"You must check who is injured and who is available to play and by the way this is a Champions League game.”

Mosimane will be guided by the experience of the 2015 campaign where Sundowns arrived in Seychelles to play St Michel and the part-timers rose to the occasion by holding their more illustrious counterparts to a credible 1-1 draw.

“On paper is looks easy but the last time we were there in 2015 we drew 1-1 with St Michel and we had to come from behind‚” said Mosimane.

“I remember Khama Billiat saved us with a goal in around the 80th minute to equalise and we were in a lot of stress.

"Fortunately‚ we managed to sort things out in the return leg here in South Africa‚” he said‚ adding that he doesn’t have fringe players.

“I don’t have fringe players‚ I have players who have not been playing and not been given a chance. I don’t like the word fringe players.”

If he decides to go with players who have not featured regularly recently‚ Mosimane will have Kennedy Mweene‚ Lyle Lakay‚ Motjeka Madisha‚ Andile Jali‚ Tiyani Mabunda‚ Oupa Manyisa and Sammy Seabi.

On the attack‚ Mosimane still has enough ammunition in his arsenal with players like Phakamani Mahlambi‚ Emiliano Tade and Ali Meza who will all be looking to nail down starting places.