Why Sundowns’ new ‘Vieira’ has to pinch himself to know he’s not dreaming
At his new Chloorkop surroundings‚ Mamelodi Sundowns defensive midfielder Sammy “Vieira” Seabi feels like a kid in the candy store.
When he arrived at the club in a surprise move from Polokwane City in early August‚ the 24-year-old Seabi admitted that he had to pinch himself because he could not believe that the dream is finally being realised.
Growing up in Limpopo‚ Seabi idolised former star Sundowns midfielder Surprise Moriri and he still doesn’t believe that he rubs shoulders with the former Bafana Bafana midfielder‚ who is a junior coach at Sundowns.
“Sometimes I feel like I am dreaming walking around here at Chloorkop and mixing with people like Surprise and Isaac Shai‚ who I used to watch on TV and wishing to be like them‚” Seabi said.
“Moriri was one of my favourite players when I was growing up. I used to watch him doing amazing things on the field. Being around and talking to him is like a dream come true for me to be honest.
“I would say‚ in life there is time for everything and I pray that I will help the team to do well and make a name for myself.
"I want to be successful here and motivate younger players who are only dreaming of having the once in a lifetime opportunity that I have now.”
Seabi said he speaks to figures such as Moriri for advice and‚ together with Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane and the senior players‚ they have been helping him settle down in his new environment.
“I speak to the guys and they are always available to share information with me because they have been here where I am before.
“What is happening to me is testament that anything is possible in life if you put your mind to it. They have advised me not to put myself under unnecessary pressure.
“When I was still at Polokwane City‚ guys like Hlompho Kekana and Tiyani Mabunda used to encourage me because they liked my work rate‚ and I never in my wildest dream thought that one day I would be playing in the same team with them.”
Since he arrived at the club recently‚ Seabi has played two matches in the Absa Premiership and one in the MTN8 and the response from the Sundowns fans has been positive.
“So far things are good because the rest of the players welcomed me very well – I didn’t find it difficult to settle down.
"I received all the support and guidance from the coaches and players and that has made it easy to settle down. I am happy to be part of the family of Mamelodi Sundowns‚” he said.
“There is still a lot of work to be done from my part because I want to improve much more.
"So far I am happy with my performances here and there but I am not at the same level as others.
"When I arrived the coach told me what to expect and that I must not change the way I play.”
Seabi is not part of Sundowns’ squad who travelled to Seychelles for their Caf Champions League first leg‚ second round tie against Cote d’Or on Saturday because he is not registered for the competition.
“The coach wants me to play in the Champions League and I am ready and waiting for my time to arrive‚” the player said.
“Unfortunately‚ I signed late and the Caf transfer window was closed but I will be ready to play when I am registered later in the year to help the team.”