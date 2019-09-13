At his new Chloorkop surroundings‚ Mamelodi Sundowns defensive midfielder Sammy “Vieira” Seabi feels like a kid in the candy store.

When he arrived at the club in a surprise move from Polokwane City in early August‚ the 24-year-old Seabi admitted that he had to pinch himself because he could not believe that the dream is finally being realised.

Growing up in Limpopo‚ Seabi idolised former star Sundowns midfielder Surprise Moriri and he still doesn’t believe that he rubs shoulders with the former Bafana Bafana midfielder‚ who is a junior coach at Sundowns.

“Sometimes I feel like I am dreaming walking around here at Chloorkop and mixing with people like Surprise and Isaac Shai‚ who I used to watch on TV and wishing to be like them‚” Seabi said.

“Moriri was one of my favourite players when I was growing up. I used to watch him doing amazing things on the field. Being around and talking to him is like a dream come true for me to be honest.

“I would say‚ in life there is time for everything and I pray that I will help the team to do well and make a name for myself.

"I want to be successful here and motivate younger players who are only dreaming of having the once in a lifetime opportunity that I have now.”