South Africa

Man wanted for 'double murder' appears in court for 'killing' cop

By staff reporter - 13 September 2019 - 12:10
Police minister Bheki Cele visits the family of slain policeman Warrant Officer Hilton Joseph on September 11 2019.
Image: SA Police Service

A man wanted in connection with a double murder has appeared in court for allegedly killing a Cape Town policeman.

Shane Swart, 20, allegedly hid in the toilets at an Mfuleni tavern when two officers arrived to arrest him on Sunday, said Hawks spokesperson Capt Philani Nkwalase.

He allegedly opened fire on Warrant Officer Hilton Joseph, 52, who died of a head injury, and Const Terrence Mostert, 30, who sustained neck injuries, said Nkwalase.

“The suspect managed to get away following an exchange of gunfire with the police,” he said, but Swart was among three suspects arrested later by a team of officers from the Hawks, the anti-gang unit and Mfuleni police.

He appeared in the Blue Downs magistrate’s court on Thursday on murder and attempted murder charges related to the incident at Sharp Shooters, said Nkwalase.

The men who were arrested with him were cleared of suspicion and released.

“The Hawks’ national bureau for illegal firearms control and priority violent crime has been tasked to further investigate the police murder,” said Nkwalase.

“The case against Swart was remanded to December 4 for further investigation, as he abandoned his bail application.”

