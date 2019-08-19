Micho set to join Zamalek despite denials

Former Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic has been in four countries over the last 72 hours and is now in Egypt.

The Serbian will take over at Egyptian side, Zamalek, after leaving the Buccaneers.

Sredojevic resigned on Friday night and was in Turkey on Saturday, en-route to his home country Serbia to see his ailing mother who's battling breast cancer.

By yesterday, the 49-year-old was spotted at Cairo international airport, despite claiming that reports linking him with Zamalek were "nonsense".

This was after Zamalek boss Mortada Mansour confirmed that Sredojevic was the club's new coach.

"That report is total nonsense. I am travelling to see my mother who is sick in Serbia. But if he [Mansour] really wants me, he needs to fork out millions," Sredojevic was quoted as saying by TimesLIVE.

Despite his denials, Sredojevic arrived in Cairo, Egypt's capital city, yesterday.

Mansour had revealed that Sredojevic was going to put pen to paper as soon as he landed.

Sredojevic couldn't be reached for a comment.

Meanwhile, Sredojevic has been caught up in a sex scandal as per a report in Sunday World. It's alleged that he's facing charges of indecent exposure after he trying to force himself on a hotel cleaner.