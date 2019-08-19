Micho set to join Zamalek despite denials
Former Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic has been in four countries over the last 72 hours and is now in Egypt.
The Serbian will take over at Egyptian side, Zamalek, after leaving the Buccaneers.
Sredojevic resigned on Friday night and was in Turkey on Saturday, en-route to his home country Serbia to see his ailing mother who's battling breast cancer.
By yesterday, the 49-year-old was spotted at Cairo international airport, despite claiming that reports linking him with Zamalek were "nonsense".
This was after Zamalek boss Mortada Mansour confirmed that Sredojevic was the club's new coach.
"That report is total nonsense. I am travelling to see my mother who is sick in Serbia. But if he [Mansour] really wants me, he needs to fork out millions," Sredojevic was quoted as saying by TimesLIVE.
Despite his denials, Sredojevic arrived in Cairo, Egypt's capital city, yesterday.
Mansour had revealed that Sredojevic was going to put pen to paper as soon as he landed.
Sredojevic couldn't be reached for a comment.
Meanwhile, Sredojevic has been caught up in a sex scandal as per a report in Sunday World. It's alleged that he's facing charges of indecent exposure after he trying to force himself on a hotel cleaner.
A case has been opened at Norwood police station following the incident at Protea Hotel Wanderers in Illovo, Johannesburg.
Sredojevic has denied the allegations and threatened to sue the newspaper.
'I LEARNT FROM MICHO'
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he already misses former Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic.
More accurately, Mosimane said he would miss how Sredojevic made Pirates-Sundowns' greatest rivals of the past two seasons, and pushed Downs' coach competitively.
Pirates finished runners-up to Sundowns in the past two Absa Premiership seasons.
"I must tell you I was very sad because 'Micho' is a personal friend of mine," Mosimane said.
"Micho gave me Denis Onyango. I know Micho for many years, from when he was still at Saint-George [in Ethiopia].
"He invited me over to a Cecafa tournament to see players, and he highlighted Denis and other guys when I was still at SuperSport United. That's how far back we go.
"We never had a go at each other. It was professional. And he's a professional , humble guy.
"He even handles a loss much better than me. I learnt from him, like Steve Komphela. Those guys handle defeats much better than me," Mosimane said. - Marc Strydom