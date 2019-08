Orlando Pirates coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic resigned because he is facing charges of indecent exposure after he allegedly tried to force himself on a hotel cleaner.

Sunday World can reveal a case was opened against Sredojevic at the Norwood police station in Joburg following the incident at the Protea Hotel Wanderers in Illovo, Joburg.

