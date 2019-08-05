Home advantage is key: Micho

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic has prioritised making Orlando Stadium their fortress en route to winning the league title.

Sredojevic has acknowledged that it was their poor home record that cost them the title last season.

Ending up as runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns, Bucs drew seven of their 15 home matches.

"We want Orlando Stadium to be an unpleasant place to come play at. We shall look to get as many [points] as possible at home," said Sredojevic after their 3-1 home victory over Bloemfontein Celtic in a league opener at the weekend.

"If we had won our home games, we would have been safe and dry... would have reached enough points that we were looking for. So this season, we want Orlando Stadium to be a fortress."

Emphasising the significance of a solid home run, Sredojevic doesn't believe it was their 2-2 draw against Cape Town City in the penultimate round that put them on the back foot

"It's an issue that's very important in our maths and deep analysis that we have done last season, so many draws at home," Sredojevic stressed.