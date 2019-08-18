Disgraced Micho walks plank

Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic's resignation as Orlando Pirates coach came like a bolt from the blue for many soccer followers who regarded him as the perfect coach for Bucs .

However, the sudden resignation by the Serbian coach had nothing to do with any strife between him and his assistant, Rhulani Mokwena.

It had everything to do a sordid act the now ex-Bucs mentor is alleged to have committed. He is now in hot water over this sinful behaviour.

Distracted by the latest saga in his life, Sredojevic's star-studded Pirates suffered an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to SuperSport United in their midweek league clash.

After two straight defeats, the first being the CAF Champions League 1-0 loss away to Zambia's Green Eagles last Saturday, it became crystal clear to Sredojevic that he was no longer in charge of his team, thanks to the latest personal circumstance he is facing.

Something had to give and he had no option but to call it quits.

I don't agree with those who say the two negative results are the straw that broke the camel's back.

My narrative stems from the fact Sredojevic's private life and conduct became a talking point among his technical staff and players.

I also doubt there was any prudent soccer journalist who was surprised when Pirates made the "startling" pronouncement on their website on Friday that Mokwena would take over from Sredojevic.

Both Bucs and the Serbian mentor tried hard to put a spin on the whole resignation saga.

Pirates boss Irvin Khoza is not known as a man who fires coaches at the stroke of a pen.