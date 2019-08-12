Micho trusts Bucs to reverse their CAF loss

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic remains optimistic that his team can advance to the next round in the CAF Champions League despite their loss in Zambia.

The Buccaneers suffered a 1-0 loss against Green Eagles in the preliminary round of the competition at Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka.

An early second half goal from midfielder Spencer Sautu secured the first-leg win for the Zambian club.

The Serbian is confident that his team will bounce back from the early setback.

"Our chances are absolutely realistic. We shall do anything possible on the field of play. We believe we have what it takes to get the result that will take us to the next round," he said.

"I have total belief and confidence in our players. Football was harsh to us and we believe we deserved more from the game.