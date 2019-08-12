Micho trusts Bucs to reverse their CAF loss
Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic remains optimistic that his team can advance to the next round in the CAF Champions League despite their loss in Zambia.
The Buccaneers suffered a 1-0 loss against Green Eagles in the preliminary round of the competition at Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka.
An early second half goal from midfielder Spencer Sautu secured the first-leg win for the Zambian club.
The Serbian is confident that his team will bounce back from the early setback.
"Our chances are absolutely realistic. We shall do anything possible on the field of play. We believe we have what it takes to get the result that will take us to the next round," he said.
"I have total belief and confidence in our players. Football was harsh to us and we believe we deserved more from the game.
"We shall analyse the game and prepare ourselves and in two weeks' time in Orlando score more than two goals to progress to the next round."
Sredojevic added that Eagles were able to frustrate his team's attack.
"When you have a resolute, defending and reinforced defence, it is not easy to unlock because time and space is limited and there are numbers behind the ball," he said.
The Sea Robbers will need to score at least twice and keep a clean sheet in the second leg at Orlando Stadium on the weekend of August 23-25 (date to be confirmed).
Last season, Bucs made it to the group stages, but were unable to advance to the knockout phase.
Pirates skipper Happy Jele said: "I am very disappointed with the result.
"We played very well, but we did not put the ball in the net."