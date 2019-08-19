Bouyant Lions shift focus to league

Being in the MTN R8m cup competition is a true reflection of what those eight clubs that finished within that bracket in the previous Premier Soccer League season had conducted themselves throughout.

Advancing to the semifinals and obviously being in the finals of this Wafa Wafa competition - the first cup action of the new season - is every coach's wish because this football showpiece sets the tone for what to expect going forward.

Kaizer Chiefs finished ninth while returnees to top-flight football - Highlands Park - were seventh on the standings.

The Lions of the North knocked Orlando Pirates with a narrow 1-0 win in the quarter final at Orlando Stadium at the weekend.

Highlands coach Owen da Gama, who celebrated his 58th birthday yesterday, agreed that defeating Pirates was no mean feat.

"They are a quality team," said Da Gama, who helped Bucs qualify for the competition in 2005 after replacing Bibey Mutombo as head coach. "It's important to understand the quality Pirates are, management, supports systems and everything about them.