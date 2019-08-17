Milutin Sredojevic‚ who resigned as Orlando Pirates coach on Friday‚ has labeled as “nonsense” a report in the Egyptian media claiming he has been announced already as coach of Zamalek.

The report‚ on the reputed football website Kingfut.com‚ quotes Zamalek chairman Mortada Mansour saying Sredojevic will take over the Cairo giants.

The report claims Sredojevic will arrive in Egypt on Sunday to sign his contract.

Adding to the confusion of a saga that saw Sredojevic’s resignation announced in bombshell statement posted on Pirates’ official website late on Friday night‚ Mansour on Thursday had announced another Serbian‚ Aleksandar Stanojevic‚ as Zamalek’s new coach. The president now claims that was a “trick” to expose the club’s enemies.

Sredojevic‚ contacted by SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE on Saturday morning‚ was in Istanbul on transit to his home in Serbia‚ where his mother is seriously ill with breast cancer.