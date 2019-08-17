Sundowns come from behind to down Celtic and advance to MTN8 semis

Mamelodi Sundowns started slowly, and went behind, but then maximised their lifelines as they eventually ran out 3-1 winners against Bloemfontein Celtic in their MTN8 quarterfinal victory at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.

Ndumiso Mabena had put Celtic ahead with a well-struck free-kick in the 57th, as the visiting team profited from a flat opening hour by the Brazilians.

Themba Zwane's penalty from which the Bafana Bafana winger slotted in the 74th minute seemed to have been softly awarded. But Downs took full advantage, and goals from Mosa Lebusa in the 80th minute and lively substitute Keletso Makgalwa in the 88th secured the victory.

Sundowns were flat in the first half. They had started with some promise though. The manner in which their first half-chance, in just the third minute, was provided by both fullbacks, was a display of the expansiveness Downs are capable of.