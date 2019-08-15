Fans left reeling as the SABC loses more soccer broadcast rights

The embattled SABC's financial woes have now extended to the English Premier League (EPL) after it emerged that the public broadcaster has failed to retain the broadcast rights to the European league's matches on their SABC 3 channel.

While the spotlight has been on SABC's total TV and radio blackout of Premier Soccer League-related content (PSL) and all news related to the Absa premiership‚ few people noticed that the English game had also vanished from the cash-strapped public broadcaster's television screens.

The SABC sub-licensed the EPL rights from then rights holder Kwese for an undisclosed amount in August last year and broadcast 33 live Premier League matches on Saturday afternoons.

The one-year contract expired at the beginning of August and the public broadcaster was outbid by free satellite service provider Open View when the rights were put out to tender for the current season.

Open View falls under eMedia Holdings‚ who are the owners of e.tv and eNCA‚ and will broadcast the Premier League on their newly established News & Sports channel.

eMedia Holdings confirmed that they now hold the same EPL rights which were previously held by the SABC last season.

eMedia Investments chief operation officer Antonio Lee said the acquisition of the EPL rights is a momentous addition for the company and for the free-to-air television-watching public.

"eMedia will add its very touch to this broadcast and hopefuly in time‚ will be able to add more sports offering to our bouquet‚" said Lee.

Open View started broadcasting the matches last week and will continue to do so until the end of the season next year.