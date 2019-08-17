Pirates slump to third defeat in a row with MTN8 quarterfinal loss to Highlands

Orlando Pirates began life without coach Milutin Sredojevic on a wrong footing on Saturday night when they were knocked out of the MTN8 after a 1-0 quarterfinal home defeat against tournament debutants Highlands Park in front of their shocked supporters at Orlando Stadium.

Substitute Wayde Jooste silenced the Pirates crowd nine minutes from time when he strongly finished a low cross from former Bucs striker Tendai Ndoro on the right.

Ndoro’s ball caught the Pirates defence square and gave their goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands no chance of stopping it from kissing the roof of the net.

Sredojevic, who was in the final year of his three-season contract with the Buccaneers, resigned in a huff and under a cloud on Friday night.