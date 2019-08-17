Mark Mayambela ‘needs a prayer’, says Owen Da Gama

Bucs will be coached by new caretaker and ex-assistant Rulani Mokwena after the shock resignation of head coach Milutin Sredojevic on Friday.

“There’s definitely something wrong with Mark,” Da Gama continued, without elaborating.

“Something in his life is not right. I mean he is such a quality player to go from one team to the other.”

Da Gama also suggested that a traditional ceremony is perhaps what the left-footed winger needs to get his career back on track.

“He needs to get it right with the family as to what he can do and what he wants to do to fix up his life because he just needs a little bit of luck,” Da Gama said.

Asked what he meant by “luck”, Da Gama said: “Luck in terms of fixing up whatever is wrong in his life – you know what I mean. I’m talking about [fixing his life] in our African perspective.

“Maybe somebody is not happy at home or, you know, the family is not happy with certain things. That’s why I said he has to go back home and sit with his father and his uncles and his mother and the family and try and see what it is that can be done.”