Grobler scores twice as SuperSport cruise past Pirates in Mbombela

SuperSport United continued their remarkable domination of Orlando Pirates with an emphatic 3-0 Absa Premiership victory at Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday night that would have dealt a precipitate blow to the Buccaneers’ title-chasing confidence.

Bradley Grobler notched a goal-poacher’s brace with strikes in the 35th and 54th minutes, and provided the assist for substitute Ghampani Lungu's third in the 69th.

SuperSport, as they so often can against a team they just seem to love coming up against, managed the tighter, more forceful performance, their midfield three of Dean Furman, Sipho Mbule and Teboho Mokoena snuffing Bucs out, and Grobler providing the sharp end.

Pirates, under pressure, paid for sloppiness in defence.