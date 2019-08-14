Soccer masses suffer over radio ban

Whatever impasse that exists between MultiChoice and SABC, it's unfortunate that ordinary soccer-loving South Africans are now affected.

It's true that when bull elephants fight, the grass suffers. This country has produced legendary soccer commentators like late Phillip "Babayi" Zwane, Cebo Manyaapelo, Dan Setshedi and many others.

This was because black South Africans in particular were never deprived of soccer even during the dark days of apartheid. Ironically, when Bafana Bafana came back from international wilderness, there was a nationwide media strike.

Luckily, for us who lived in former Transkei, the then Radio Transkei managed to give us regular updates.