Soccer masses suffer over radio ban
Whatever impasse that exists between MultiChoice and SABC, it's unfortunate that ordinary soccer-loving South Africans are now affected.
It's true that when bull elephants fight, the grass suffers. This country has produced legendary soccer commentators like late Phillip "Babayi" Zwane, Cebo Manyaapelo, Dan Setshedi and many others.
This was because black South Africans in particular were never deprived of soccer even during the dark days of apartheid. Ironically, when Bafana Bafana came back from international wilderness, there was a nationwide media strike.
Luckily, for us who lived in former Transkei, the then Radio Transkei managed to give us regular updates.
Football in this country means so much, particularly for ordinary black people. And radio still plays a crucial role in rural households.
I don't want to point fingers but it's fair to say the day SABC lost PSL rights was the beginning of all the problems. Politicians and their insatiable appetite to appoint lackeys into crucial positions shouldn't escape scrutiny.
Management of SABC in the last decade or so has left so much to be desired. Whatever decision the SABC takes in the near future, it must take into account the suffering masses who rely on football for entertainment.
Not everyone can afford the satellite dish and subscription.
Richardson Mzaidume, Pimville