Soccer blackout a sign that the rich control the poor

The rich are controlling everything, the poor are just watching from sidelines, with no one to help them or represent them.

There is a total blackout of soccer games from TV and radio stations, meaning the poor who can't afford DStv decoders are left out of soccer games.

All this tycoons who disputed Icasa's intervention, have access to SuperSport.

The political leaders and government officials, who represent the poor, civic leaders, SABC managers and board members also have access to SuperSport. Now the poor are left on their own, majority being black.

They can't see or hear about their only favourite sport that has been part of their lives even from days of apartheid brutality. We are all watching as the rich soccer bosses and broadcasters terrorise the poor.

Imagine, MultiChoice owned by the billionaire Johann Rupert, denying the poor access to soccer. Shame on you SA and its leaders from all spheres of society.

Leotla Matjele, Moletsane, Soweto