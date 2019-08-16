Mamelodi Sundowns may have had the recent wood over Bloemfontein Celtic‚ but the Free State’s only Premier Soccer League (PSL) side have at times embarrassed Pitso Mosimane and his men.

The 5-0 and 3-1 defeats inflicted by Celtic in 2015 and 2016 were under Mosimane’s watch‚ but the latter league result remains the last time Celtic have beaten Sundowns.

With the teams meeting in an MTN8 quarterfinal on Saturday night at Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe Stadium (kickoff 8.15pm)‚ Mosimane was quick to point out his side’s recent dominance over their well-supported Bloemfontein rivals.

The last three encounters between the teams may have been goalless draws‚ but Celtic were impressive in their 5-0 league battering of Lamontville Golden Arrows on Sunday.

Sundowns‚ who beat SuperSport United in their opening game‚ drew 1-1 against Chippa United on Wednesday.