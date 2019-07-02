SA soccer's future in safe hands

Sihle Ndebele looks at the young shot-stoppers.

Kubheka (Sundowns MDC)

Kubheka was arguably Amajita's best player at the Under-20 World Cup in Poland last month, which was his third global showpiece.

The 20-year-old keeper is making waves at the international level, having been involved in the 2015 U17 World Cup in Chile. The Mamelodi Sundowns man also played at the U20 international spectacle in South Korea two years ago.

Mpoto (Bloemfontein Celtic)