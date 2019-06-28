Baxter make changes for key Bafana clash against Namibia
Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has named his starting line up for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations must win clash against Namibia at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo on Friday night.
Kickoff is at 22h00.
In-form Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Hlompho Kekana is also is set to start in the absence of injured Dean Furman.
Starting 11:
Darren Keet (G), Thamsanqa Mkhize, Sfiso Hlanti, Thulani Hlatshwayo (c), Buhle Mkhwanazi, Hlompho Kekana, Percy Tau, Themba Zwane, Lebo Mothiba, Bongani Zungu, Sbusiso Vilakazi.
Subs:
Bruce Bvuma, Ronwen Williams, Thembinkosi Lorch, Tiyani Mabunda, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Daniel Cardoso, Innocent Maela, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Lebogang Maboe, Thulani Serero, Lars Veldwijk