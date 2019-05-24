Female deputy president is OK

It's my wish that a woman be appointed the next deputy president of SA. I will be happy with either Thuli Madonsela, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka or Makhosi Khoza. God bless. - Nale Pule

Nkosazana not for New Dawn

For President Cyril Ramaphosa to succeed with his New Dawn philosophy he must never risk and put Nkozasana Dlamini-Zuma as his deputy. He better appoint Lindiwe Sisulu or Naledi Pandor. - Oriah Choshane

I suspect Zille voted FF+

You can't lie to flies when you break wind. Maybe former Western Cape premier and ex-DA national leader Helen Zille didn't vote DA but FF Plus. Her true self is coming out via her tongue. - Thami Zwane

Leave the kitchen if it's too hot

No one can voluntarily sacrifice their seat in parliament. People stepping backwards when it's time to be sworn in are feeling the heat. It would therefore be better for them to leave the kitchen. - OJ Mangwana

Chiefs duo don't deserve it

Stuart Baxter's Bafana Bafana selection doesnt make sense over Bruce Bvuma and Ramahlwe Mphahlele. The latter's selection blocks the way for SA finest wing-backs Aubrey Modiba and Thapelo Morena. - Frans Mothapo, Seshego