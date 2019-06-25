Kaizer Chiefs continued with their player exodus on Tuesday after the Soweto giants released more players as they gear up for their pre-season camping.

Chiefs parted ways with one of their development products in Emmanuel Letlotlo and goalkeeper Brylon Petersen to bring to eight the number of players that have been shown the exit door at Naturena.

The duo’s departure follows the release of another development product Hendrick Ekstein‚ Bhongolethu Jayiya‚ Ryan Moon‚ Gustavo Páez‚ Khotso Malope and Namibian goalkeeper Virgil Vries.

Chiefs hinted at a release of “two or more players” in the coming days as embattled German coach Ernst Middendorp tries to put together a squad that will be good enough to end the club’s unprecedented four years without winning silverware.

“The process of rebuilding the team ahead of the new season is underway with further announcements expected in due course‚” Chiefs said in a statement.

Amakhosi assemble for pre-season training on Wednesday to start their preparations for the new campaign.

They will have a couple of training sessions at their Naturena base in the south of Johannesburg on Wednesday before heading off to camp where they will play friendly matches against unnamed local and international teams.

The squad will return to training without some of their international contingent.

Daniel Cardoso‚ Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Bruce Bvuma are on Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) duty with Bafana Bafana in Egypt while the Zimbabwean duo of Khama Billiat and Teenage Hadebe are representing the Warriors.

Midfielder ‘Dax’ Adrianarimanana and shot stopper Daniel Akpeyi are also in Egypt on behalf of Madagascar and Nigeria respectively.

Meanwhile‚ Chiefs also provided an update on the shoulder injury captain and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune sustained in January that ruled him out of for the entire season‚ also robbing him of a place in Bafana squad for the Afcon finals.

“Khune is progressing well on his journey back to fitness after a long absence due to a shoulder injury‚” the club revealed.

Chiefs also said exciting young midfielder Happy Mashiane is ready to resume training after a long absence due to a toe injury.

Another youngster Nkosingiphile Ngcobo is making a steady progress as he recovers from an Achilles injury.

But Ngcobo will not join his teammates in full training during pre-season.

“The medical team will assess the trio throughout the pre-season and give an update on their anticipated return and readiness to participate in competitive matches‚" the statement said.

“Updates will be provided on a regular basis to ensure the supporters are engaged and kept abreast about the new developments.”

Chiefs will kick off their pre-season plans with a meeting against arch rivals Orlando Pirates in the annual Carling Black Label Cup match at FNB Stadium on Saturday July 27.