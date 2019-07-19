Rollers to show mettle against Kaizer Chiefs

"Kaizer Chiefs do not scare us".

With these words, goalkeeper Kabelo Dambe signalled the intent of Township Rollers ahead of their friendly clash with the Glamour Boys on Saturday.

Popa, as Rollers are affectionately known, will host Amakhosi in Gaborone at the Jamali Stadium (2.30pm).

The small town of Tlokweng is expected to come to a standstill with the Soweto giants in town.

"Everybody is excited about the game against Chiefs. Our team is full of youngsters, but they are excited about the game," Dambe said.

"It's a chance for our players to show that they can compete with one of the best teams in SA."