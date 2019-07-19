Soccer

Rollers to show mettle against Kaizer Chiefs

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 19 July 2019 - 14:26
"Kaizer Chiefs do not scare us".

With these words, goalkeeper Kabelo Dambe signalled the intent of Township Rollers ahead of their friendly clash with the Glamour Boys on Saturday.

Popa, as Rollers are affectionately known, will host Amakhosi in Gaborone at the Jamali Stadium (2.30pm).

The small town of Tlokweng is expected to come to a standstill with the Soweto giants in town.

"Everybody is excited about the game against Chiefs. Our team is full of youngsters, but they are excited about the game," Dambe said.

"It's a chance for our players to show that they can compete with one of the best teams in SA."

The Botswana outfit left SA yesterday after spending a week camping at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Complex. The team was being whipped into shape by their new coach Tomas Trucha.

It will be Dambe's task to stop Chiefs' new players, including Lazarous Kambole, James Kotei, Samir Nurkovic and Kearyn Baccus, who will strut their stuff for the first time in the club's colours.

The Botswana international stopper returned to Rollers for his second stint after leaving Bloemfontein Celtic in May.

"Many people still think that I am at Celtic, because my exit wasn't officially announced. Anyway I don't want to talk much about it," Dambe said.

"Everybody knows what was happening at Celtic with their financial issues. I have moved on and I am back home now at my childhood club."

