Ralani late show breaks the hearts of Celtic players as Cape Town City win five-goal thriller

Surprise Ralani engineered a remarkable second half comeback for Cape Town City with two goals in the space of as many minutes as the home team turned a 0-2 halftime deficit into a 3-2 victory at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night.

They were the first league goals for the club for Ralani this season and vital ones at that as City moved back into the top eight with a showing of much character.

Ndumiso Mabena and Given Mashinkiya had the visitors in a surprise half-time lead but Siphelele Mthembu pulled one back in the 59th minute.

Ralani then showed his pace down the left flank with two superb finishes from tight angles to turn the game on its head and give City an early Christmas gift.