Slash the hospital waiting hours

A revelation by an MEC that it takes close to seven hours to get medical attention at a Gauteng hospital is shocking.

This newspaper reported yesterday that patients wait for hours queuing, either to register, to see a doctor or collect medicine at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in central Pretoria.

While responding to a DA shadow health MEC Jack Bloom's question in the Gauteng legislature, MEC Dr Bandile Masuku revealed that on average sick people wait for two hours to register, another two hours and 46 minutes to see a doctor and an hour and 58min to collect medicine at the facility.

The fact that they keep such records means it had been happening for some time. Why then did they not do anything about it when they were first informed about the delays?