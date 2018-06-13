Botswana players now on the radar of PSL clubs

From having just four players in the PSL, Botswana could boast as many as 10 in South Africa's top flight in the 2018/19 campaign.

Last season, the landlocked nation had Mpho Kgaswane (Baroka), Mogakolodi Ngele (SuperSport United), Kabelo Dambe (Bloemfontein Celtic) and Thabang Sesinyi (Platinum Stars).

With the input of Botswana Gazette sports writer Letlhogile Mpuang, we look at some of his compatriots who have either had their transfers to the PSL confirmed or are likely to end up here next season.

Thatayaone Kgamanyane (Chippa United, 22)

He's just signed a three-year deal with the Chilli Boys. He has a gifted left foot and an eye for goal. That he finished as the league's top goal scorer with 20 goals, especially as an attacking midfielder, speaks volumes. He became one of the most expensive players in Botswana's Premier League last season.

Kabelo Seakanyeng (Chippa United, 25)

Seakanyeng is also on a three-year deal with Chippa and also comes from Gaborone United. His biggest strength is pace and skill and also an eye for goal. He has been a regular for the national team since he was about 21. He is also versatile. He can play as an attacking midfield, left and right wing.

Mwampole Masule (Township Rollers, 26)

The goalie is linked with a move to Highlands Park. Though not first choice at Rollers, Masule has proven to be reliable when called upon. He is one of the few goalkeepers in Botswana that have won the player of the season award.

Kobamelo Kebaikanye (Orapa United, 26)

He is gifted with pace and does some blistering running down the left flank. He can also slot in as a left-wing back. Kebaikanye is rumoured to be on Golden Arrows' radar.

Lesenya Ramoroka (Orapa United, 24)

Many say he is the best left-back in Botswana. Ramoroka is blessed with power, pace and the ability to play in brilliant crosses down his flank. Highlands Park are apparently interested in him.

Resaobaka Thatanyane (Miscellaneous, 19)

A regular at club level, Thatanyane captains Botswana's U20 side. He is skillful and can also chip in with a few goals. SuperSport United are said to be after him.

Onkabetse Makgantai (Orapa United, 22)

He is on loan at Orapa United from DR Congo side, AS Vita. Golden Arrows have apparently made an official enquiry, but Baroka are also said to be interested.