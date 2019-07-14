News

Thugs dribble Thabo Matlaba of his flashy car

By AUBREY MOTHOMBENI - 14 July 2019 - 09:52
Former Pirates defender Thabo Matlaba had his car stolen while at the gym in Edenvale.
Former Pirates defender Thabo Matlaba had his car stolen while at the gym in Edenvale.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates defender Thabo Matlaba was made to search for his car keys in his pockets after thugs made off with his ride a week before he was released by the club.

The PSL player, who was released by Pirates after he refused to take a pay cut, opened a case of theft at Norkem Park police station in Ekurhuleni stating that his silver Hyundai ix35, worth R690,000, had disappeared from where he had parked it. 

TO READ MORE OF THIS STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'The world has ended' Most hilarious memes we saw #SocialMediaDown
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X