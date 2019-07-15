4 tips for choosing your hair-care products

It is important to be aware of the ingredients in your hair products because some are so toxic they can damage your hair and even affect the proper functioning of your body. The next time you shop for hair-care products, use these helpful tips for healthier hair.

1. Choose plant-based products because they are your best bet when it comes to healthy hair care. Natural products are safer, have less artificial ingredients and are able to provide your hair with more nutrients for growth.

2. Always check the product ingredients label carefully. Avoid products that contain silicones such as siloxane or cyclomethicone and petroleum. These ingredients can be toxic to the hair and body. Used in large quantities, products that contain silicones clog hair follicles and coat the hair strands, preventing proper hydration of the hair which leads to dryness and breakage.