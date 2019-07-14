'We have this feeling in SA that it's better to be negative than positive‚' says Bafana coach Baxter

Irate Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter lashed out at the media after he was asked for an explanation for the national team's performance at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

Bafana were eliminated at the quarterfinal stage after losing 2-1 to Nigeria at the Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday and Baxter took exception at being asked about accountability and tactics after he returned with his charges on Saturday.

“I take responsibility and ownership for what I do‚" the Briton said.

"I'm not sure everybody does that. I look at my own performance in the games.

"If there's something that's on my back‚ I'll take it and I'll tell the players that was me.

"If you're looking at the games and you want to say: 'Well‚ we only scored one goal'.