Senegal to miss stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly in Africa Cup of Nations final

Koulibaly, who plays in Serie A for Napoli, was struck on the elbow by a fearsome shot by Ferjani Sassi as he turned his back, attempting to get his body in the way of the shot.

It was utter bad luck for the 28-year-old but there would have been a measure of relief when Sassi then botched the subsequent spot kick.

Minutes later Senegal missed a penalty of their own and the game then went into extra time where a bizarre own goal from Dylan Bronn settled a match distinguished by the high number of foibles.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse saw it differently after his side booked a place in the final for only the second time.

"The match was incredible, it will remain in the annals of African football," he told the post-match news conference.

"It's the charm of football, this excitement. We cannot control anything at all."