Algeria coach refuses to discuss Ramy Bensebaini self-slapping incident

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi has refused to discuss a remarkable incident where defender Ramy Bensebaini used an opponent's arm to hit himself in the face during their match against Ivory Coast.

Bensebaini can be seen in a video of the incident grabbing Wilfried Zaha's arm and then slapping himself in the face with the Ivorian's hand before falling theatrically to the ground, clutching his head.

Both players had already been booked in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final but the referee appeared to miss the incident altogether and no free kick was given to either side.