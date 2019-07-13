South Africa Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan says he does not know if Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter "is happy" still in his job‚ and that any decisions on his future will be taken after a debrief in Johannesburg.

Bafana left the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) after Wednesday night's 2-1 quarterfinal defeat against Nigeria at Cairo International Stadium on Friday night‚ arriving back in South Africa on Saturday afternoon.

Jordaan‚ as a vice-president of the Afcon organising committee‚ will remain in Egypt until after the final on Friday‚ June 19.

He said he and Safa's technical committee will examine the report-backs from Baxter and his technical staff before any conversations are had on the coach's future.

Baxter's contract runs until after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He has made indications for months that he may not remain in the Bafana job regardless of how they performed at Egypt 2019.

Jordaan was asked if Baxter is the man to lead Bafana to the Nations Cup in Cameroon in 2021 and World Cup in Qatar in 2022.