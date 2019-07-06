With Bafana's last 16 clash against Egypt being the underdogs against the favourites, they need to quieten the crowd at the 75‚000-seater Cairo International Stadium cauldron in their hugely anticipated Africa Cup of Nations match.

Javier Aguirre‚ who was the coach of Mexico against Bafana in the opening match of the 2010 World Cup‚ is not a popular head tactician of Egypt because his football is seen as too conservative.

This is despite the fact that Egypt went through the group stages unbeaten following a clinical 1-0 victory over Zimbabwe‚ 2-0 against Democratic Republic of Congo and 2-0 against Uganda.

The high price of tickets‚ as in 2010 in South Africa‚ means that the real Egypt fans won't necessarily be at the stadium and hardline president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is perceived as using the tournament for self-promotion.

Members of the team‚ including star player Mohamed Salah‚ have come under fire for supporting controversial midfielder Amr Warda who was sidelined for sexual harassment charges over lewd SMSes.