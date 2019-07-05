Brian Baloyi questions coach Stuart Baxter's tactics

Boasting 24 Bafana Bafana caps, ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Brian Baloyi has questioned coach Stuart Baxter's tactics at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Bafana may be in the Afcon last 16, facing hosts Egypt tomorrow (9pm), but their performance has not been convincing. Baloyi, 45, has suggested that SA have been too defensive.

"I still believe with the type of players we have, we're not bold enough to go all out and attack teams. play our own football. We give opposition too much respect and I fear that what we are going to do against Egypt," said Baloyi.

"I hope this will get to the ears of the boys and the coach. I hope they won't take it in a bad way that we are criticising him, yes we are criticising because we know the quality they have and we know that they can beat the best on the continent."