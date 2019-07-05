Brian Baloyi questions coach Stuart Baxter's tactics
Boasting 24 Bafana Bafana caps, ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Brian Baloyi has questioned coach Stuart Baxter's tactics at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
Bafana may be in the Afcon last 16, facing hosts Egypt tomorrow (9pm), but their performance has not been convincing. Baloyi, 45, has suggested that SA have been too defensive.
"I still believe with the type of players we have, we're not bold enough to go all out and attack teams. play our own football. We give opposition too much respect and I fear that what we are going to do against Egypt," said Baloyi.
"I hope this will get to the ears of the boys and the coach. I hope they won't take it in a bad way that we are criticising him, yes we are criticising because we know the quality they have and we know that they can beat the best on the continent."
Baloyi, who was in goal when Egypt beat Bafana 2-0 in the 1998 Afcon final in Burkina Faso, wants Baxter's troops to draw inspiration from their 2-0 away victory over Nigeria in the qualifiers in June 2017.
"The only way we can beat Egypt is when our boys go out and play the way we played when we beat Nigeria in Nigeria. Somebody needs to remind them how they beat Nigeria in Nigeria," Baloyi said.
"We need more leadership in that team, we need the boys to go out there and stop hiding behind that 'the coach said we must play like that'. They have to get out of their shell."
Having used both Ronwen Williams and Darren Keet in group stages, with the latter only playing against Namibia in the second match, it's hard to predict who'll get the nod against The Pharaohs.
"Both keepers have done extremely well. In the first game, Ronwen kept us in it and Darren played well as well in the second game, so in that department we have done well," Baloyi said.