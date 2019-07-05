Dean Furman key for Bafana - Stuart Baxter

Supporters in SA, critical of Bafana's conservative tactics at Afcon, have viewed Furman as a defensive inclusion in Bafana central midfield.

But Baxter feels the kilometres covered by the indefatigable SuperSport United man, in fact make it possible for Bafana to be more attacking when Furman is present to cover the back four, allowing a platform for the frontline to go forward with greater freedom.

"It's his calf, the insert at the back of the knee," Baxter said of Furman's injury.

"We need to see - can he put up with that pain, or not? At the moment it doesn't look too hopeful.

"The medical department have got to give me a heads up, because tomorrow is our only preparation day.

"Dean, being out or not, makes a big difference to the line-up and how we're going to play."

"If we play with Dean then we can be a bit more aggressive, because he can sit a bit more. Without Dean we might have to play a bit more like against Morocco and be a bit smart."

Last 16 fixtures

Today: Morocco v Benin, 6pm; Uganda v Senegal, 9pm

Tomorrow: Nigeria v Cameroon, 6pm; Egypt v South Africa, 9pm

Sunday: Madagascar v DR Congo, 6pm; Algeria v Guinea, 9pm

Monday: Mali v Ivory Coast, 6pm; Ghana v Tunisia, 9pm.