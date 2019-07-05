'If given a chance to play, I'll give it my best' Thembinkosi Lorch

Many South Africans have bayed for it, and the suspension to Bafana Bafana's best attacker of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Themba Zwane, can open the door for Thembinkosi Lorch to get a run in the classic match-up of no-hopers against tournament giants Egypt in the last-16 tomorrow (9pm).

Orlando Pirates' Lorch, the skilled attacker whose improved vision was probably the biggest factor in him winning Footballer and Players' Player of the Season at the end of the 2018-19 campaign, has yet to get a run at the Nations Cup.

He and Mamelodi Sundowns' versatile attacker Sibusiso Vilakazi - used as a substitute twice, and who started in the 1-0 group stage win against Namibia - would appear to be the choices to fill the void left by Zwane.