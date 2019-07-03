Bafana Bafana do not need to fear anyone‚ not even Egypt‚ left-back Sifiso Hlanti has said after the South Africans' 2019 Africa Cup of Nations took another dramatic turn when they found out late on Tuesday night that they had qualified for the last-16.

At a personal level‚ Hlanti said‚ he also does feel the need to pay too much respect to Egypt's Liverpool right wing hitman Mohamed Salah.

Results in Tuesday night's Group E and F games went Bafana's way‚ and saw them qualify as the fourth-best third-placed finisher.

After having a foot on the plane home following a last-gasp 1-0 defeat in their final Group D match against Morocco on Monday‚ South Africa meet Egypt at their Cairo International Stadium cauldron on Saturday (kickoff 9pm).

Hlanti said Bafana watched Mali's late 1-0 win against Angola‚ a decisive result in SA progressing‚ together at their team hotel near Cairo International Airport.

Now the question is how SA - structured but lukewarm in the group stage‚ playing defensive football unpopular with the public back home - handle a host team who Egyptians have also not warmed so much to‚ and expect more from‚ despite three clinical group victories.

"Egypt rate us as underdogs‚" Hlanti said on Wednesday.