Give it your all, Bafana Bafana!

After taking an unconvincing path to the knockout phase, Bafana Bafana have a great opportunity to show all and sundry that they have some competence about them.

Our national side just about squeezed into the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 this week, as one of the best third-placed teams, taking the very last spot following Angola's narrow defeat to Mali on Tuesday.

The past week has truly been stressful to be a Bafana fan. First, they opened their Group D in Egypt with a laborious 0-1 defeat to Ivory Coast, then followed it up with an equally forgettable 1-0 win over neighbours Namibia.

As if that wasn't enough, Bafana put South Africans through further strain when they held Morocco for almost 90 minutes on Monday, only to concede a goal with virtually the very last kick of the match and lose their second game in three pool matches.