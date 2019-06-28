Let's rally behind Knowledge Musona, says Tapuwa Kapini

Ex-Zimbabwe skipper Tapuwa Kapini has urged The Warriors to rally behind under fire striker Knowledge Musona at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

Musona, who netted five goals in the qualifiers en route to the finals in Egypt, has found himself at the receiving end of criticism after missing a spate of clear-cut chances in Zimbabwe's 1-1 draw against Angola on Wednesday.

The stalemate jeopardised The Warriors' chances of progressing to the knockout phase of the tournament, having lost the opener 1-0 to the hosts Egypt last week.

"It's difficult what's happening to Knowledge. We know he can bury those chances with closed eyes. It was not his day. Fellow players must lift him up. He must be supported," Kapini said yesterday.