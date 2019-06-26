Thembela Sikhakhane happy on loan

"I just want to play football, that's all."

This is how Orlando Pirates right-back Thembela Sikhakhane reacted when asked how he felt about

remaining at AmaZulu for his third loan stint.

AmaZulu confirmed over the weekend that they had reached a deal with Pirates for Sikhakhane to stay put for another season, making it his third temporary spell at Usuthu.

"I just want to play football, that's all. I know that I am a Pirates player but my focus is on helping AmaZulu do well in the new season," Sikhakhane said.

He had joined Bucs from AmaZulu's provincial foes Golden Arrows in 2016, but played only 14 games for the Soweto giants. In July 2017 he was transferred to Usuthu for his first temporary spell.

Nevertheless, the lad from Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal, has not given up on commanding a regular berth in the Bucs XI in the near future. Sikhakhane still has two years left on his Pirates contract.