K-word belongs in dustbin of history

Assaulting a law-abiding South African for wearing an EFF cap is an act of savage insanity that must never be tolerated. Only savages resort to this kind of behaviour.

It is indeed sad that, 25 years into democracy, the k-swear word is still used by many South Africans.

This hurtful word is now probably the most offensive word in our mammoth vocabulary, and in the history of our nation.

Its degree of offensiveness has increased remarkably in recent years, although it has been used in a derogatory manner for at least 50 years.

Those who utter this hurtful word must face the consequences.