K-word belongs in dustbin of history
Assaulting a law-abiding South African for wearing an EFF cap is an act of savage insanity that must never be tolerated. Only savages resort to this kind of behaviour.
It is indeed sad that, 25 years into democracy, the k-swear word is still used by many South Africans.
This hurtful word is now probably the most offensive word in our mammoth vocabulary, and in the history of our nation.
Its degree of offensiveness has increased remarkably in recent years, although it has been used in a derogatory manner for at least 50 years.
Those who utter this hurtful word must face the consequences.
It is arguably the most consequential social insult in our history. The word conjures up within us hate, hostility and oppression, and a very shameful and unfortunate part of our turbulent racial legacy.
The word symbolises the everlasting chains of a people plagued with hate and bondage, simply because of skin colour and culture.
The word has the force to pierce, to wound, to penetrate, as no other has. It stands alone with its power to tear at one's insides.
The word must be expunged completely from our vocabulary. It must be relegated to the dustbin of history. Those who display their masculinity by attacking citizens for political purposes have no place in our nation.
Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni