Chipezeze apologises for howlers

Zimbabwe goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze has issued a heartfelt apology in the wake of his appalling display that saw The Warriors bomb out of Afcon in Egypt after a drubbing by the DRC on Sunday.

DRC put four goals past Chipezeze and Zimbabwe failed to score. The Baroka shot-stopper was culpable in all the four goals, which included a penalty he conceded after fouling a clean-through Bakambu.

"I am here today to again [apologise] for the mistakes I have made and the embarrassment I have caused," Chipezeze said via his Twitter account yesterday. "I make this apology to my nation and my teammates, also not forgetting the technical staff."

The goalkeeper was not meant to start the match, but it was an untimely injury to keeper George Chigova moments before kick-off that prompted Zimbabwe coach Sunday Chidzambwa to go with Chipezeze instead.