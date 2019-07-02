Chipezeze apologises for howlers
Zimbabwe goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze has issued a heartfelt apology in the wake of his appalling display that saw The Warriors bomb out of Afcon in Egypt after a drubbing by the DRC on Sunday.
DRC put four goals past Chipezeze and Zimbabwe failed to score. The Baroka shot-stopper was culpable in all the four goals, which included a penalty he conceded after fouling a clean-through Bakambu.
"I am here today to again [apologise] for the mistakes I have made and the embarrassment I have caused," Chipezeze said via his Twitter account yesterday. "I make this apology to my nation and my teammates, also not forgetting the technical staff."
The goalkeeper was not meant to start the match, but it was an untimely injury to keeper George Chigova moments before kick-off that prompted Zimbabwe coach Sunday Chidzambwa to go with Chipezeze instead.
Chipezeze, 29, made his national team debut in Zimbabwe's opening Afcon match, a
1-0 loss to hosts Egypt, last week, replacing injured Edmore Sibanda midway through the second period.
Chipezeze's rather unforgivable blunders robbed Zimbabwe of their first-ever spot in the knockout phase of the continental showpiece as the defeat meant they finish the tournament with just one point and bottom of Group A.
Some Zimbabwe fans reacted to Chipezeze's tweet by asking him retire from international football. It's not the first time Chipezeze finds himself in the fans' bad books. His time-wasting antics frequently see him receive a backlash.
Meanwhile, Egypt's Mohamed Salah produced another moment to savour when he curled in a free kick to set the hosts on the way to a 2-0 win over an unlucky Uganda, who still made the last 16.
Egypt topped Group A with a 100% record of three wins and no goals conceded.