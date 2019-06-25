Mduduzi Mdantsane staying put at Baroka - Khurishi Mphahlele

Baroka chairman Khurishi Mphahlele has emphasised they won't entertain any offers for their captain Mduduzi Mdantsane.

It has emerged that Kaizer Chiefs are interested in Mdantsane, as they see the diminutive midfielder as a suitable replacement for veteran Willard Katsande.

"We are not entertaining selling our best players. Why should we sell? We are not a feeder team for big teams. No amount of money will convince us to sell our important players," Mphahlele told Sowetan yesterday.

Bidvest Wits' strongman Thabang Monare is another player with similar qualities who is said to be on Amakhosi's radar as they are rebuilding the team after four straight barren seasons.

In the same breath, the Bakgaga boss revealed Chiefs had not contacted him about Mdantsane, feeling such rumours can only destabilise his club ahead of the new campaign.