Young Pirates excite ex-star 'Dukuduku'
With the core of their new signings so far on the right side of 20, Orlando Pirates look to build for the future.
Left-back Bongani Sam, 19, pictured, is the youngest among Bucs' new recruits, while 29-year-old French goalkeeper Joris Delle is the oldest.
Striker Tshegofatso Mabasa and midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu are both 22, alongside another left-back Tebogo Tlolane, 24.
They were all announced as Bucs recruits on Monday.
The list of the Sea Robbers' new arrivals was dominated by midfielders, with Kabelo Dlamini, 23, and Fortune Makaringe, 26, also in the mix.
Looking at the age of these players, it's clear that the Soweto giants are not only refreshing their squad with quality but they're safeguarding the future as well.
SportsLIVE Podcast: Prisoners beat Police & Afcon Special
Former fan favourite Joseph "Dukuduku" Makhanya, who also joined Bucs at a favourable age of 19, has commended the club for bringing in young blood.
"I am happy that the club have signed younger players, it's refreshing. It shows that the future is well-taken care of," Makhanya said yesterday.
"These players will sustain the club for a long period, it's a wonderful investment.
"I am optimistic that they will do well. I think Makaringe will be the one who will adapt faster because of his form of last season at Maritzburg."
However, Dukuduku has urged his former side to buy a centre-back, feeling it would complete the team ahead of the new season.
The 37-year-old retired dribbling wizard wants a defender who can link up with captain Happy Jele in central defence.
"As much as I am over the moon about the signings, I feel Pirates still need a defender to play at the heart of defence. someone who can partner Jele there," noted Makhanya.