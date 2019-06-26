Young Pirates excite ex-star 'Dukuduku'

With the core of their new signings so far on the right side of 20, Orlando Pirates look to build for the future.

Left-back Bongani Sam, 19, pictured, is the youngest among Bucs' new recruits, while 29-year-old French goalkeeper Joris Delle is the oldest.

Striker Tshegofatso Mabasa and midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu are both 22, alongside another left-back Tebogo Tlolane, 24.

They were all announced as Bucs recruits on Monday.

The list of the Sea Robbers' new arrivals was dominated by midfielders, with Kabelo Dlamini, 23, and Fortune Makaringe, 26, also in the mix.

Looking at the age of these players, it's clear that the Soweto giants are not only refreshing their squad with quality but they're safeguarding the future as well.