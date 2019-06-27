'Xulu staying put at Maritzburg'

Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia has weighed in on talks linking defender Siyanda Xulu to Cape Town City.

After fellow centre-back Kwanda Mngonyama rejoined Maritzburg from City a fortnight ago, it emerged that Xulu would be moving in the opposite direction as part of the deal.

Sowetan also learnt that Xulu is no longer happy at the Team of Choice since coach Eric Tinkler stripped him of the captaincy, with Brian Onyango taking over the role in February.

Nevertheless, Kadodia has rejected the rumour that Xulu was on his way out, revealing the Team of Choice had not received any offers for the defender.

"I must make it clear that there's no deal with Cape Town City for Siyanda. I do not know where that speculation comes from because we do not know about it as Maritzburg United. There's not even a single offer for him."

Interestingly, Kadodia hinted that as much as they want to keep Xulu, they won't stand in his way should good offers crop up ahead of the new season. His contract expires in June next year.