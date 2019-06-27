Soccer

'Xulu staying put at Maritzburg'

By Sihle Ndebele - 27 June 2019 - 10:59
FILE IMAGE: Siyanda Xulu of Maritzburg United during the Absa Premiership match between Baroka FC and Maritzburg United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on April 15, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa.
FILE IMAGE: Siyanda Xulu of Maritzburg United during the Absa Premiership match between Baroka FC and Maritzburg United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on April 15, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia has weighed in on talks linking defender Siyanda Xulu to Cape Town City.

After fellow centre-back Kwanda Mngonyama rejoined Maritzburg from City a fortnight ago, it emerged that Xulu would be moving in the opposite direction as part of the deal.

Sowetan also learnt that Xulu is no longer happy at the Team of Choice since coach Eric Tinkler stripped him of the captaincy, with Brian Onyango taking over the role in February.

Nevertheless, Kadodia has rejected the rumour that Xulu was on his way out, revealing the Team of Choice had not received any offers for the defender.

"I must make it clear that there's no deal with Cape Town City for Siyanda. I do not know where that speculation comes from because we do not know about it as Maritzburg United. There's not even a single offer for him."

Interestingly, Kadodia hinted that as much as they want to keep Xulu, they won't stand in his way should good offers crop up ahead of the new season. His contract expires in June next year.

More players exit Orlando Pirates

The revolving door at Orlando Pirates continued to spin on Friday afternoon as they announced the departures of Gladwin Shitolo, Phetso Maphanga, ...
Sport
5 days ago

"Yes, we would like Siyanda to stay ... unless offers come through. He has a contract with us, so the clubs have no right to sign him without us knowing," said Kadodia.

However, he was not keen to say if Xulu was still content to be at the club. The lad from KwaMashu in Durban missed only one league game in the recent season, helping the club survive relegation via winning the play-offs.

Last season, City aided Maritzburg by giving them three players in Mpho Matsi, Judas Moseamedi and Allan Kateregga on loan, meaning the two teams share a good relationship.

Xulu, 27, and City chairman John Comitis couldn't be reached for comments as their phones were not answered.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
Armed robbers get away with R25,000
X