Premiership windfall motivation for NFD clubs

The 50% increase in prize money for the upcoming Absa Premiership season has set tongues wagging, with many questioning the exclusion of the National First Division (NFD).

Last week Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Irvin Khoza announced that the 2019/20 Absa Premiership champions will walk away with a hefty R15m after an increase in the elite league's prize money.

The PSL has long been accused of neglecting the sponsor-less NFD.

Khoza explained why the new increase in prize incentives excludes the second tier.

"The NFD is part of the PSL, but it's not sponsored by Absa. It's Absa, the sponsors of the top league, who increased the money. I hope people can understand that," Khoza explained.