Maela walks similar path to brother Tsepo Masilela

Thirteen years after his elder brother Tsepo Masilela played his maiden Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt, Innocent Maela is now also in the Land of the Pharoahs to do the same.

This rare occurrence of siblings making their Afcon debuts in a somewhat similar manner prompts a feeling that their football careers could have been written in the stars.

Orlando Pirates' Maela, a left-back like his brother Masilela, is in Egypt with Bafana Bafana, who are in Group D and have been pitted against Namibia, Morocco and Ivory Coast.

SA open their campaign against Ivory Coast tomorrow at 4.30pm SA time.

"It's crazy that my first Afcon was in Egypt and my brother's Afcon debut is also there. I don't know what to call it, you are a journalist, you must know that word [coincidence]," said Masilela.