Why Ahly was not right fit for Mahlambi

Phakamani Mahlambi was still too raw and not a polished enough product to make it at a huge club like Al Ahly, Egyptian football journalists have said.

The youngster also never quite won over Al Ahly's fanatical supporters, they said, a key factor at a club with influential fans like those of Cairo's eight-time CAF Champions League-winning giants.

And perhaps Mahlambi was not quite patient enough in his year-long stint.

Then still only 19, and having transferred from Bidvest Wits, Mahlambi played 12 league games, one cup fixture and two Champions League matches, scoring one goal for Al Ahly in the 2017/18 season.

Farouk Essam, an Egyptian soccer writer who works for the Moroccan website Elbotola.com, said while Mahlambi, now at Mamelodi Sundowns, had potential, a club like Al Ahly expect a less raw, more polished product.