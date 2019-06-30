Veteran striker Collins Mbesuma keen to keep on playing

Veteran striker Collins Mbesuma is keen to keep on playing but says he has not yet committed to a contract extension at National First Division (NFD) side Maccabi FC and appears open to offers elsewhere.

The Zambian‚ one of the great strikers of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era‚ who turned out for Kaizer Chiefs‚ Orlando Prates and Mamelodi Sundowns‚ is out of contract at the end of this month.

The 35-year-old says he is injury-free and is taking his career season-by-season.